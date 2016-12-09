A&L Goodbody wins legal adviser of the year award

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody was named “Ireland M&A Legal Adviser of the Year” on Thursday evening at the Mergermarket European M&A Awards ceremony in London.

The awards recognise excellence in corporate, private equity, banking and legal mergers and acquisitions (M&A) expertise across a number of European jurisdictions.

Nominations are reviewed by a panel of editors from Mergermarket, as well as European industry experts, who analyse how innovative structures are applied to M&A transactions.

Merger

Prominent deals led by A&L Goodbody’s M&A team during 2016 included advising international clients such as Verizon on its acquisition of Fleetmatics; Johnson Controls on its merger with Tyco and Pfizer on its proposed merger with Allergan, which was scrapped in April after US president Barack Obama moved to restrict so-called tax inversion deals.

A&L Goodbody also advised domestic clients including Dalata Hotel Group on a number of transactions and ABP Food Group on its a joint venture with Slaney foods.