Every item from Central Bank building to be auctioned

Every item from the former Central Bank building on Dublin’s Dame Street, including boardroom tables, desks, chairs and restaurant facilities, is to be auctioned next week.

The Central Bank’s former premises on Dame Street in Dublin. File photograph: Matt Kavanagh

In what is thought to be one of the biggest such auctions in the State, almost 5,000 separate objects from the building will be put up for sale.

One of the tables from the former Central Bank building in Dame Street, Dublin.

It took 25 articulated lorries to clear the items from the recently-vacated complex.

Some of the furniture to be auctioned was specially designed by former Central Bank architect Sam Stephenson.

The kitchen facilities of the old Central Bank building on Dame Street, Dublin.

Antiques and modern-day furniture expert Niall Mullen is putting the items up for sale after buying all of the contents of the building following a tender process.

This plant could also be yours.

“All of the boardroom furniture, desks, chairs and ancillary items were left on site, along with all the catering and restaurant furniture,” said Mr Mullen.

“The bank went through all the procedures in order to maximise the return to the State of the contents, but there was no-one willing to take the good, the bad and the ugly in one lot.”

Designer furniture

The items for auction include boardroom furniture from the building’s seventh floor by Irish furniture designers Klimmek Furniture, side-tables, marble-topped sideboards, high-end executive chairs, computer monitors and keyboards, potted plants and restaurant and kitchen contents.

One of the plants from the former Central Bank building in Dublin.

Viewing for the auction, to be held by Sean Eacrett Auctions, will take place from next Friday to Monday, May 29th, with the auction taking place in The Heritage Resort, Portarlington, Co Laois, on May 30th.