Energy tech group Acutrace lands National Enterprise Award

Energy technology group Acutrace has won the National Enterprise Award.

Set up in 2015, the company has developed hardware and software that collects energy data in commercial buildings in Britain and Ireland, and has worked with companies including IBM, Twitter and Google.

Another Dublin company, Hope Beer in Fingal, won the Best Start-Up award, while Hexafly in Meath took the award for Innovation and Monaghan Brothers Bar Furniture Manufacturers Ltd from Co Mayo won the Best Export category.

The awards were presented on Thursday night in the Mansion House in Dublin by the Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’ Connor, and the Minister of State for Employment and Small Business, Pat Breen.

The National Enterprise Awards are organised by the Local Enterprise Offices to celebrate Ireland’s micro-enterprises.

Regional awards

Eight regional awards were also presented at the ceremony to: Acutrace (Dublin); Irish Host Family Ltd in Kerry (South-West); Broghies Ireland in Kildare (Mid-East); Pip and Pear Chilled Baby Food in Waterford (South); Goldfish.ie in Wicklow (South-East); Studyclix in Sligo (North-West); Aphix Software Ltd in Louth (North-East); and 9th Impact in Galway city (West).

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Sheelagh Daly, chairwoman of the network of the Local Enterprise Offices, said: “Micro-enterprises like Acutrace, which make up more than 90 per cent of all businesses in Ireland, are powering the national economy”.