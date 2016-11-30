Tullow shares soar after Opec agrees deal

Shares in Tullow Oil soared to levels not seen since July as a move by Opec to cut oil supply is seen to help the company as it looks to refinance bank facilities next year.

Tullow’s shares surged as much as 11.3 per cent to £2.926 (€3.43) in London as investors cheered news that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) agreed to reduce production by 1.2 million barrels a day to 32.5 million, sending Brent crude prices soaring 8 per cent to above $50 a barrel in London.

The deal comes as Tullow, which expects to exit this year with about $4.9 billion of net debt and $900 million of unutilised borrowing facilities and free cash, prepares to refinance its bank facilities next year.