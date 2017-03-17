Tullow Oil seeks €695m from shareholders

Tullow Oil unveiled plans on Friday to raise £607 million (€695 million) through a share sale offered to existing shareholders as it seeks to lower its debt burden and invest across its oil exploration portfolio.

“Tullow and its staff have worked exceptionally hard over the past three years to re-set the business comprehensively in the face of the toughest conditions I have known in the oil sector,” said chief executive Aidan Heavey.

“This is the right time to get our balance sheet in order and this offering will give [incoming chief executive Paul McDade] and the management team the necessary financial and operating flexibility to growth the business even if oil prices remain low.”

Mr Heavey, who has led the business for more than three decades, is handing over the reins to Mr McDade in April, although he will remain with the company as chairman for up to two years.

The company’s net debt stood at $4.8 billion at the end of 2016 and the company plans to refinance over $3 billion of bank facilities this year.

The planned share sale of 466.93 million shares at £1.30 each is being managed by bankers at DNB Bank, ING Bank, Natexis and Nedbank. The share sale - known as a rights issue, as the stock is being offered to exiting investors - is being priced at a 45.2 per cent discount to Tullow’s closing price on Thursday.