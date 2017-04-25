Tullow Oil gets 95.3% backing for $750m share sale

Tullow Oil revealed on Tuesday that 95.3 per cent of investors holding rights to participate on the company’s planned $750 million (€ 690 million) share sale have paid up to do so.

Banks underwriting the share sale, including Barclays, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, will seek to sell by tomorrow morning the remaining stock being offered.

Tullow Oil announced on St Patrick’s Day that it planned to raise the equity by tapping its shareholders through a rights issue in a bid to cut its $4.8 billion debt mountain as it prepares to refinance more than $3 billion of bank facilities this year.

The company had seen brisk trading in the rights to participate in the offering on the London Stock Exchange in recent weeks, suggesting that a number of new investors will come on board as a result.

The company’s founder and outgoing chief executive, Aidan Heavey, sold almost a third of his existing shareholding in recent weeks, raising € 5 million in the process, to raise funds to purchase stock in the deeply discounted rights issue. Shares were being offered at a price of £1.30 in the rights issue, compared to stock’s £2.116 closing price on Monday in London.