Tullow names new CEO as Heavey eyes retirement

Tullow Oil’s founder Aidan Heavey will step down as chief executive officer in April to become chairman for up to two years as the exploration group undergoes a change in leadership.

The company’s current chief operating officer Paul McDade will succeed Mr Heavey, who has been chief executive for more than three decades.

“The board and I have long been aware of the need to plan carefully for Aidan’s retirement from Tullow as our founder and after 31 years as CEO,” said Simon Thompson, the group’s chairman, who will step down from the board after its annual general meeting on April 26th.

“With Aidan as chairman, Paul and Tullow will continue to benefit from the founder’s years of experience and deep understanding of the relationships that underpin our business in Africa.”

The announcement comes as the group’s immediate focus is on lowering it debt burden and returning to growth, following a rebound in crude oil prices to about $53.70 a barrel currently from a low of $27.88 a year ago. The recovery has been helped by an agreement last month between the Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and non-Opec members to cut production, the first such accord in 15 years.

The announcement on Wednesday coincided with Tullow’s publication of a trading update, it said its net debt at the end of 2016 was $4.8 billion (€4.5 billion). The company is preparing to refinance more than $3 billion of bank facilities this year.

Tullow said it expects to deliver gross profit of $500 million (€473.5 million) in its upcoming full-year results for 2016 and $700 million of operating cash flow on $1.3 billion of revenue.

The group said it also expects to take a number of accounting charges in the results as a result of the “current low oil price” and deal announced earlier this week to sell a stake in a Ugandan project. The agreement involves Tullow selling a 21.6 per cent stake in the so-called Lake Albert Development Project in the east African country to French group Total for a total consideration of $900 million, mostly comprised of deferred payments. Tullow will retain a 11.8 per cent interest.

Last year saw Tullow’s TEN project off Ghana begin to pump crude in August. However, its flagship Jubilee field, also off Ghana, sufferred technical issues on its floating production, storage and offloading vessel during the year.