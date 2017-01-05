Tullow chief finance officer to take extended leave of absence

Irish-founded oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil has said chief finance officer Ian Springett is to take an extended leave of absence to undergo treatment for a medical condition.

The explorer said Les Wood, who currently serves as Tullow’s vice president finance and commercial, has been appointed interim chief finance officer.

Mr Wood joined the company in 2014. Prior to this he worked for BP for 28 years in a number of positions, including chief finance roles in Canada and the Middle East.

Tullow closed down 0.26 per cent to 325.6 pence in London on Wednesday.