Topaz chain group settles action over alleged failure to pay €4.7m

The company behind the Topaz fuel and convenience store chain has effectively settled its legal action against a Dublin registered company over alleged failure to pay €4.7 million to complete a share purchase agreement, the Commercial Court has heard.

The case has settled subject to a payment being made and could be adjourned on consent for mention in two weeks to facilitate that, senior counsel Rossa Fanning, for Kendrick Investments, told Mr Justice Brian McGovern on Monday. A hearing date could also be vacated, counsel added. The judge made those orders.

In its action, Kendrick, an Isle of Man-registered company that holds 99 per cent of issued share capital in Topaz Energy Group Ltd (TEGL), claimed Circle K Holding Ireland Ltd, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin, had made a €1.8 million payment as part of the overall €7 million share purchase agreement, but failed to pay the balance of €4.7million. Kendrick sought judgment against Circle K for that sum.

Affidavit In an affidavit previously before the court, Kendrick director Dermot Hayes said, under the December 2015 agreement involving his firm and certain covenantors, Kendrick agreed to sell its shares in TEGL to 9121-2738 Quebec Inc.

Under an assignment of rights (deed of novation) mechanism between Kendrick, businessmen Denis O’Brien, Emmet O’Neill and Seán Corkery, Circle K Holding Ireland, Circle K IOM Ltd and 9121-2738 Quebec Inc, it was agreed Circle K Ireland would assume the rights, benefits, obligations and liabilities of the Quebec company under the share purchase agreement, he said.

Mr Hayes said the share purchase agreement provided the defendant would pay Kendrick €7million under the “Dublin Port additional consideration”, relating to a February 2016 lease for certain premises at Dublin Port and a retail lease that was not to be terminated before August 2017.

The Dublin Port consideration was satisfied and the €7 million became payable, less an agreed €480,000 related to working capital, he said.

While Circle K Holding Ireland had paid some €1.8 million in September 2013, the remaining €4.7million was still owing, he said.

Kendrick demanded payment on September 23rd last, but Circle K failed to pay the balance and raised a “wholly unmeritorious” breach of warranty claim, it was alleged.

In correspondence, it was suggested Kendrick had failed to disclose details of the financial situation relating to the Exol Group, Mr Hayes said. The breach of warranty claim was “spurious” and it was clear the issue Circle K complained about was “appropriately disclosed prior to the completion of the transaction”.