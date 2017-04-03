Providence to acquire 3D data over Dunquin license

Oil and gas explorer Providence Resources said on Monday that it will acquire state-of-the-art 3D over Frontier Exploration License 3/04 in the southern Porcupine Basin, along with its partners on the project.

The Tony O’Reilly led explorer said the survey will help the joint venture partners understand the hydrocarbon potential of the undrilled Lower Cretaceous Dunquin South carbonate exploration prospect.

Dr John O’Sullivan, technical director of Providence said the explorer hopes “that the results of this survey will improve our understanding of the acreage and lead to further drilling in the future.”

It is also hoped that the data might shed further light on the 2013 ExxonMobil-operated 44/23-1 exploration well, that was drilled on the adjacent (c.20 km) Dunquin North carbonate prospect and which encountered a large residual oil column in a massive highly porous over-pressured carbonate reservoir system.

Providence holds a 26.8 per cent interest in Dunquin, along with its partners Repsol Exploracion Irlanda SA (33.6%); Sosina Exploration Limited (2.7%); and Eni Ireland BV (36.9%), which also operates the license.