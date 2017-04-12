Providence says Barryroe talks ongoing after €20.5m loss

Providence Resource, the oil exploration company led by Tony O’Reilly jnr, said that discussions on selling a stake in its Barryroe oil field off the Cork coast are ongoing as the company reported a €20.5 million loss for 2016.

“The further appraisal and potential development of Barryroe remains another key objective for Providence,” the company said. “With this in mind, we are commencing various pre-drilling activities in anticipation of future drilling.”

The oil company raised $70 million last July in a rescue share sale to help meet a legal bill, repay more than $20 million of debt and secure funds to tide it over until it sells a stake in Barryroe, targeted within 12 months of the fundraising.

The Barryroe project was found in 2012 to have more than 300 million barrels of recoverable oil. A previous “farm-out” agreement for the project fell through in 2015 as the chosen partner, known to be Sequa Petroleum, failed to raise the necessary money to participate.

Last month, Providence reached a deal for Cairn Energy to become involved in its drilling programme for the company’s Druid and Drombeg prospect, which will see its cost exposure nearly half.

The Druid and Drombeg fields are stacked on top of each other some 220 kilometers into the Atlantic Ocean. Providence has said that the Druid prospect has the potential to deliver 3.2 billion barrels of oil, while Drombeg may yield a further 1.9 billion barrels.

A drill ship has been contracted to start drilling on the field, which is set to commence in June.

“With clear shareholder endorsement of our strategy to exploit our portfolio, our strong financial position and with the upcoming drilling of Druid and Drombeg, we are very optimistic about the prospects for Providence and the Irish oil and gas sector,” the company said.

The €20.5 million loss reported for 2016 was narrower than the €24.1 million shortfall in 2015. Meanwhile, the group had €31.4 million of cash and cash equivalents at the end of December, compared to €6.5 million a year earlier.