Providence Resources announces partner in Porcupine basin

Oil and gas explorer Providence Resources announced on Wednesday a partner for its well in the Porcupine basin.

Cairn Energy, a Scottish headquartered oil and gas exploration company, will take a 30 per cent working interest in FEL 2/14, which contains the Druid, Drombeg and Diablo targets, via an Irish subsidiary, Capricorn Ireland Limited.

Tony O’Reilly, chief executive of Providence said that the addition of Cairn brings “additional technical capabilities to the JV partnership, whilst providing Providence with additional financial and operational flexibility”.

“ This licence has attracted considerable interest and we continue to discuss possible further equity divestment with other material industry players,” he said.

Cairn will pay 45 per cent of the costs of drilling the 53/6-A exploration well in June 2017, subject to a gross well cap of $42 million. The company will also make a cash payment of $2.82 million to PVR and Sosina on closing.

If the joint venture partners agree to drill an appraisal well in FEL 2/14 in the future, Cairn will pay 40 per cent of the appraisal well costs (subject to a gross well cap of $42 million) and Cairn will have the right to take over operatorship.

Providence will be the operator of the 53/6-A well, and will retain a 56 per cent equity stake in FEL 2/14. Capricorn will hold 30 per cent and Sosina 14 per cent.

