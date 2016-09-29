Providence has operating loss of €2.2m in first half of year

Providence Resources, the Irish based oil and gas exploration company, has posted an operating loss of €2.2 million for the first half of 2016, down from €3.8 million for the equivalent period last year.

In its half year results published on Thursday, the company said it had a loss per share of 3.17 cents (7.94 cents in the first half of 2015) with debt of €19.5 million.

The company said the market volatility that characterised the sector in 2015 continued this year presenting the industry with significant commercial challenges.

Specific pressures for Providence included its scheduled Melody debt repayment and an adverse Court of Appeal ruling which brought “material implications”.

“Providence enters the second half of the year with renewed optimism,” said chief executive Tony O’Reilly.

“A solid balance sheet and significantly enhanced financial strength, combined with the planned near term drilling activity at our Druid prospect have the potential to create significant shareholder value.”

The company successfully raised new funds in July, 2016, allowing it restructure its balance sheet and provide financial resources to advance an extensive portfolio of assets, it said.

It was able to repay all corporate debt, settle outstanding litigation with Transocean and provide the appropriate resources to finance the drilling of the high impact Druid exploration well in 2017.

“Irish offshore has become a very attractive location for industry majors as evidenced by the record number of new licensing authorisations awarded in the 2015 Atlantic Margin Licensing Round,” Mr O’Reilly said.

The company said the Druid site represents one of the “few world class deep-water exploration prospects” planned for drilling next year.