Providence awards non-execs almost €640,000 in share options

Oil and gas explorer Providence has awarded share options worth almost €640,000 to its chairman and non-executive directors.

The news comes just days after the company agreed a €19 million deal with a local subsidiary of French giant Total which sparked a surge in the value of its shares.

Providence said that that it has granted options over 1.75 million shares to chairman Pat Plunkett, 800,000 to non-executive, Angus McCoss and 400,000 each to their board colleagues Lex Gamble, James McCarthy and Philip O’Quigley.

Providence set the option price at 17 cent, valuing 3.75 million shares at €637,500.

The company’s stock was trading at 18 cent on Friday, shortly after Providence announced the grant, valuing 3.75 million shares at €675,000.

The directors can exercise half their options after one year provided that the shares’ value has increased by at least 25 per cent and maintained that for three months before being taken up.

Balance

They can exercise the balance after two years subject to the same conditions as the first tranche. The directors have up to seven years to exercise their options.

Providence pointed out that the shares amount to less than 0.7 per cent of the company.

Mr Gamble, Mr McCarthy and Mr O’Quigley all received 400,000 options in August last year in place of directors’ fees and on condition that they relinquish 640,000 options previously given them.

Providence’s move means that the four non-executives now have options over 800,000 of the company’s shares while Mr Plunkett has 1.75 million.

Earlier this week Providence announced that it was giving Total a 35 per cent interest in its Druid Drombeg licence area, 220km off the Kerry coast, for $21.6 million (€19.4 million). Its stock rose more than 8 per cent in response to the news.