OPEC production deal on the line ahead of Wednesday meeting

An Opec deal to curtail oil production and prop up global prices appears in jeopardy as Iran said it won’t make cuts while Saudi Arabia insisted Tehran must be willing to play a meaningful role in any agreement.

Ministers gathering in Vienna before Wednesday’s crucial Opec meeting attempted to resolve differences obstructing an accord.

Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh laid out his country’s position following talks with his Algerian and Venezuelan counterparts.

Under an Algerian proposal on Tuesday, the 14 members of Opec would cut production to 32.5 million barrels per day from their October level of 33.6 million, according to two delegates familiar with the talks.

With oil prices languishing below $50 a barrel the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries meets to finalise its first production curbs in eight years.

Resistance from Iran - and from neighbouring Iraq - has made the foundations for a deal look increasingly shaky. Top producer Saudi Arabia is ready to reject an accord unless all members, bar Libya and Nigeria, participate, people with knowledge of the kingdom’s position said earlier.

“I don’t know” if there will be an agreement, Indonesian energy minister Ignasius Jonan told reporters in Vienna. “The feeling today is mixed.”

Under the Algerian proposal, Angola, which had a key oil field under maintenance in October, will cut from its September level. Nigeria and Libya will be exempted from cuts.

Still, Opec will consider their output to calculate the overall 32.5 million-barrel target, using their year-to-date averages, rather than their October levels.

An Opec proposal initially agreed in Algiers in September would see producers trim output by about 1.2 million barrels a day from October levels. Iran has sought special treatment since it’s ramping up output following years of crippling sanctions.

Iran has suggested it freeze production at 3.975 million barrels a day, or about 200,000 barrels a day above current output, two Opec delegates said Monday.

Saudi Arabia countered with a proposal for Iran to cap output at 3.707 million. Algeria, acting as a go-between, offered an alternative that would see Iran freeze at 3.795 million, the delegates said.

Crude prices remain at half their level of mid-2014 as global supply continues to swamp demand.

Brent gained 1.2 per cent to $46.94 a barrel as of 7:25 am in Vienna on Wednesday, after dropping 3.9 per cent on Tuesday to the lowest settlement in two weeks.