Oil slips from price high over Russian uncertainty

Oil slipped from a 15-month high in New York amid uncertainty over whether Russia would join an Opec deal to curb supply. Crude fell as much as 1.9 per cent.

Russia’s biggest producer Rosneft said it won’t cut output, according to Reuters, after president Vladimir Putin said at a conference in Istanbul that his country is willing to join efforts by Opec to stabilise the market through a production freeze or cut.

Supply and demand will come back into balance earlier than expected if Opec’s accord to trim output is implemented, the International Energy Agency said.

Price declines accelerated as the dollar climbed, curbing the appeal of commodities. Oil rose to the highest in more than a year on Monday after Saudi Arabia expressed optimism that Opec would work out a deal and Russia voiced its support.

Trigger a jump

An increase to $60 a barrel would probably trigger a jump in North American production while trimming global demand growth, IEA executive director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday.

US output has already halted its decline as higher prices revive drilling.

“There’s been a lot of talk and it’s helped buoy the market, but you have to take it with a big grain of salt,” said Tim Pickering, founder and chief investment officer of Auspice Capital Advisors in Calgary.

“Nobody has committed to anything new. I truly don’t believe Opec or Russia will take any action.”

West Texas Intermediate oil for November delivery fell 91 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to $50.44 a barrel in morning trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices rose $1.54 to $51.35 on Monday, the highest close since July 2015. Total volume traded was 64 per cent above the 100-day average.

Brent for December settlement dropped 96 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to $52.18 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange.

Speculators

A weaker US currency reduced the appeal of dollar-denominated raw materials as an investment.

“The speculators appear to have fully priced in the concept that Saudi Arabia and Russia will take action,” said Rob Haworth, a senior investment strategist in Seattle at US Bank Wealth Management.

“It’s smart to pause because we are faced with the fact that we have a well-supplied market and US producers will come back if prices rise.”

Opec needs to reach an internal agreement before Russia can discuss specific production levels with companies operating in country, energy minister Alexander Novak said at the World Energy Congress in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Bloomberg