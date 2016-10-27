Oil hovers at $50 as doubts linger over OPEC tactics

Oil prices were stable on Thursday, lingering around $50 a barrel, as doubts over OPEC’s ability to organise a coordinated production cut weighed on markets, while firm demand and concerns over Venezuela’s stability offered support.

International Brent crude oil futures were trading at $50.09 per barrel at 0540 GMT on Thursday, up 11 cents from their last close.

WTI futures were at $49.30 per barrel, up 12 cents from their previous settlement.

Traders said Brent was struggling on doubts that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers like Russia will be able to effectively coordinate curbs in output to prop up prices.

“Investors remain uncertain as to whether OPEC can implement the tentative agreement to cut production,” ANZ bank said on Thursday.

A cut is being pushed by Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s biggest producer, and it is being supported - at least by word - by Russia, not a member of the cartel but the world’s biggest oil producer.

However, OPEC’s number two producer Iraq has said it would not cut output, arguing it needs the revenue to fight Islamic State, and the government is trying to lure investors to boost output further from its current record 4.43 million barrels per day.

In US crude markets, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures received support from a 553,000-barrel draw in crude inventories to 468.16 million barrels.