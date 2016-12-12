NTR buys Yorkshire-based wind project

NTR has acquired a new wind project in England, bulking up its NTR Wind 1 fund portfolio.

The company has bought Twin Rivers, a 28.7 MW wind project located in Yorkshire, England from InfraRed Environmental Infrastructure Fund and the Co-operative Group with capital costs for the project set at expected at just over £80 million (€95 million).

The project, which is expected to become operational before the end of the year, consists of 14 turbines and can power 20,500 homes.

“This is the tenth acquisition of onshore wind assets in the United Kingdom and Ireland by our NTR Wind 1 fund, bringing total MWs under management up to just over 170MW,” said chief executive Rosheen McGuckian. “We have experienced a very strong momentum in identifying, acquiring and financing wind projects throughout the year, which will provide attractive long-term yields for our fund’s investors.”

The fund was set up by NTR to invest in onshore wind projects in Ireland and the UK, with its total equity and project finance capital requirement amounts expected to reach to approximately €670 million.

A second sustainable infrastructure fund is expected to launch in 2017.

James Hall-Smith of InfraRed Capital Partners said the sale was “an important milestone”.