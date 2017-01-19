Nevada’s black gold proves tempting for investors

Update on potential of US Oil & Gas licence has shareholders looking to strengthen stakes

US Oil and Gas has shown itself to be consistently cautious over recoverability Photograph: Reuters

US Oil and Gas has shown itself to be consistently cautious over recoverability Photograph: Reuters

 

What a difference a year makes. Recent upbeat assessments from explorer US Oil & Gas have shareholders clamouring to increase their investment, according to the company, which is considering funding options.

Shareholders have seen their stake in the business diluted by a series of private placings in recent times. However, an open offer of nearly 11 million shares last March saw just under 16 per cent taken up.

Reporting last month on the performance in the financial year to the end of July last, the Dublin-based company whose major asset is a prospect in Hot Creek Valley in Nevada, said it had raised $1.54 million and had cash and equivalents of roughly €1.1 million at year end. But, even before recommencing drilling, it reported an operational loss of over $800,000, up sharply on the $500,000 loss in 2015.

Since then it has raised a further $415,000 in another private placing. More importantly, it has published data from two separate reports – by Halliburton and Baker Hughes.

The Baker Hughes study, in particular, has caused some excitement, suggesting that a number of identified structures within its licence area could contain up to 1.89 billion barrels of oil, with a “best case” scenario of just over a billion barrels. Assuming 20 per cent recoverability, the Baker Hughes report has a best case recoverability scenario of 203.4 million barrels of oil, a multiple of previous estimates.

According to the company, a large number of shareholders “have contacted the company to express an interest in acquiring further shares”. It says it is considering how best to facilitate this.

This comes against a backdrop whereby US Oil and Gas has shown itself to be consistently cautious, not least in its reference to the “specific difficulties” associated with local geology in Nevada.

When it comes to turning oil into cash, there’s a big difference between contingent resources and proven reserves – to say nothing of actually delivered production.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.