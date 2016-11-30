Liquidator appointed to Mayo Renewable Power as rescue plan fails

The High Court has moved to put a biomass-fuelled power plant in Co Mayo into liquidation as efforts to come up with a rescue plan, which has about €125 million of debts, failed.

The court appointed Michael McAteer of Grant Thornton on Wednesday afternoon as liquidator of Mayo Renewable Power, which initially sought court protection from its creditors under examinership in August.

Mr McAteer, who was subsequently appointed examiner to the insolvent company, confirmed to The Irish Times that he was unable to come up with a so-called scheme of arrangements to secure the company’s future and was duly tasked with liquidating the firm.

US-backed Mayo Renewable Power, which was launched last year by Taoiseach Enda Kenny, had plans to build a wood-chip burning electricity generator in Killala at a cost of €180 million. The project was half completed when work ceased.