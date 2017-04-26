Heavey ‘confident’ on Tullow’s prospects as he hands over reins

Tullow Oil’s outgoing chief executive Aidan Heavey said he’s “confident” the exploration group has the financial and operational flexibility to propser as he prepares to hand over the reins to his successor today after raising $750 million (€685 million).

The group has nominated chief operating officer Paul McDade to succeed Mr Heavey, who founded the group more than three decades ago, subject to approval at the companys annual general meeting (agm) in London on Wednesday.

However, Tullow’s plans to make Mr Heavey a non-executive chairman for up to two years is likely to ignite some opposition at the meeting.Royal London Asset Management, which owns almost 1 per cent of the company, promised on Tuesday to vote against the elevation, which goes against the Financial Reporting Council’s UK corporate governance code.

“This has been an exceptionally business few months for Tullow as we agred to farm down our assets to our partners in Uganda, made substantial changes to our board and launched a $750 million rights issue,” Mr Heavey said in a trading update published before the agm.