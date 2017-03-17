Gaelectric to develop floating offshore wind projects with France’s Ideol

Gaelectric, the Irish renewable energy company, said on Friday it plans to develop floating offshore wind energy projects in Irish waters using the technology of French ompany, Ideol.

“Gaelectric and Ideol are investigating several sites in Irish waters for both short-term pre-commercial and long-term commercial-scale projects,” the companies said in a statement.

The two companies initially want to develop a 30 megawatt-plus project, which would have the capacity of supply power to about 20,000 homes.

Gaelectric, which was set up in 2004, sold 14 Irish wind farms worth an estimated €400 million to China General Nuclear Power’s European energy arm lasat year.