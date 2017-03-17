Gaelectric planning floating wind projects with France’s Ideol

Gaelectric, an Irish renewable energy company, said on Friday it plans to develop floating offshore wind-energy projects in Irish waters using the technology of French company Ideol.

“Gaelectric and Ideol are investigating several sites in Irish waters for both short-term pre-commercial and long-term commercial-scale projects,” the companies said in a statement.

The two companies initially want to develop a 30 megawatt-plus project, which would have the capacity to supply power to about 20,000 homes.

Gaelectric, which was set up in 2004, sold 14 Irish wind farms worth an estimated €400 million to China General Nuclear Power’s European energy arm last year.