Ex-Siemens executive Paul Lynam appointed to ESB board

Former Siemens executive Paul Lynam and businessman Alf Smiddy are set to join the ESB board. The Government has approved the appointment of both men as independent directors of the State-owned energy company.

Mr Lynam was chief executive and chairman of German-owned engineering company Siemens Ireland from 2010-2015. Before that, he was the company’s chief financial officer. He has had a number of management jobs with multinationals.

Mr Smiddy was managing director of Cork brewer Beamish & Crawford up to 2008, when it was bought by rival Heineken. He is on the board of listed hotel group Dalata.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten welcomed the appointments.

Every ESB director is appointed for a five-year term. No one can serve more than 10 years as a member of the company’s board.