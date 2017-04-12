ESB International to recruit 150 new staff

ESB international, a subsidiary of ESB, will recruit 150 professionals over the next three years. The recruitment drive comes on the back of €11 million worth of new contracts in Africa, the Middle East, Europe and with international funding agencies.

An ESB spokesperson told The Irish Times that 100 of the new jobs will be based at the company’s headquarters in Dublin Airport, 20 will be based in Cork and the remaining 30 will be based overseas.

The company’s South African office is one of the locations expecting expansion with staff numbers to rise from four to 24.

The engineering consultancy specialises in the power industry with specific focus on the delivery of large scale, capital infrastructure projects for international clients and for its parent company, ESB. The international branch currently employs 725 staff across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Speaking at the opening of a new office for the electricity provider, ESB Chief Executive, Pat O’Doherty, said: “Ireland’s experience has underlined electricity as a key enabler, with ESB bringing its transformative power to even the most remote corners.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Charlie Flanagan referred to the company as an example of what can be achieved as “Ireland faces up to some tough economic challenges”.