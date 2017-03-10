ESB full-year profits down as it pays €116m dividend to the State

ESB Group recorded a near 60 per cent decline in pretax profits last year as revenues also declined due to lower volumes and price reductions.

The energy group, which employs over 7,000 people in Ireland, reported pretax profits of €194 for 2016. This compares to €307 million a year earlier when profits jumped 43 per cent from €214 million.

Operating profit before exceptional items fell to €597 million from €635 million a year earlier as revenue fell by €117 million to €3.2 billion versus €3.36 billion in the prior year.

ESB said it invested €897 million in energy infrastructure during 2016 as the dividend it paid to the State declined from €214 million in 2015.

The energy group has paid dividends totalling nearly €1.5 billion to the exchequer over the last 10 years.

“In the face of intensifying competition, these results reflect a strong operating performance across the ESB Group,” said group finance director Pat Fenlon.

“ESB continues to focus on delivering value and investing in critical long term electricity infrastructure for the benefit of our customers, shareholders and the wider Irish economy, and this is enabled by maintaining a strong financial position,” he added.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) was down €24 million to €1.3 billion last year as operatings cost decreased by €79 million to €2.65 million.

ESB Network’s operating profit rose €27 million to €314 million primarily on the back of higher regulated tariff income, the group said.

Electric Ireland reported an operating profit of €72 million with revenues falling 10 per cent versus 2015 to €1.9 billion due to reduced unit rates for residential customers and a 1 per cent decline in market share to 37 per cent overall.