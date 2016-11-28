Ervia’s Gas Networks unit to sell over €600m of bonds

Ervia’s Gas Networks Ireland plans to raise more than €600 million through a bond sale as it lines up its finances ahead of a major debt repayment in April.

The company, a sister to Irish Water, is aiming to raise €500 million from the sale of bonds that will be due to mature in 10 years and at least a further €100 million of 20-year bonds, according to market sources.

Gas Networks started an investor roadshow lat week to market the bonds, having hired Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC to lead the process.

It will be the first bond sale under its new corporate structure, since its parent sold off its Bord Gais Energy division in 2014 for €1.1 million to a consortium led by UK power group Centrica. The Bord Gais group was subsequently renamed Ervia.

Gas Networks Ireland is due to redeem €500 million of bonds, which carry a coupon of almost 3.63 per cent, in April.

Two weeks ago, Moody’s Investors Service assigned an A3 rating on the company’s new European bond programme. It said this reflected Gas Network Ireland’s low-risk business model and the fact that its gas transmissions and distribution activities operate under a transparent and predictable regulatory regime.