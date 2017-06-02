Ervia confirms Mike Quinn appointment as chief executive

Ervia, the parent company of Irish Water, has confirmed that Mike Quinn will replace Michael McNicholas as chief executive of the company in October.

Mr Quinn joins Ervia on a seven year contract from Bord na Móna where he held the same position since early 2015. More than half of Mr Quinn’s five-year term in Bord na Móna had yet to run.

“Transforming how we deliver Ireland’s water services is a major challenge but vitally important to the success of the economy”, said Tony Keohane, chair of Ervia.

“Mike Quinn brings to Ervia the experience and commitment to lead our company through its next phase delivering on these significant challenges for Ervia and for Ireland”, he added.

Before joining Bord na Móna, Mr Quinn was group vice-president of Precision Castparts, an aircraft engine component manufacturer. Prior to that he worked for Lufthansa Technik, Amdahl and Apple.