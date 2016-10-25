Ervia chief executive Michael McNicholas to step down

Michael McNicholas, the chief executive of Irish Water’s parent Ervia, is to step down from his role in May, the group said on Tuesday.

Ervia, which also owns Gas Networks Ireland, formerly Bord Gáis, said it is to shortly begin the process of seeking a candidate to succeed Mr McNicholas.

Mr McNicholas was appointed chief executive of the group in May 2013. Prior to joining Ervia, he served as chief executive of NTR and also worked at the ESB for 28 years.

“The decision to leave Ervia has not been an easy one. While my time at the company has been very challenging, it has also been very rewarding,” he said.