EnergyPro Analytics and Galetech Energy Services join forces

Two energy companies have come together to create one of Ireland’s largest home-grown windfarm management companies.

EnergyPro Analytics and Galetech Energy Services (GES), which have over 20 years experience operating wind farms in Ireland, have combined in a 50:50 joint venture to create EnergyPro Asset Management. The new company will use its analysis tools to maximise the electricity produced at each wind turbine and in turn increase investors’ return. It will have an initial combined long term contract roster of 180MW of wind turbines.

The JV will manage assets for a variety of windfarm owners from independent Irish developers to multinational institutional investors such as Impax Asset Management and Greystone Infrastructure Fund.

Sheila Layden, director of EnergyPro Analytics said: “By combining forces with GES, we will benefit from their deep sectoral knowledge and become the largest home-grown Irish windfarm management company”.

It is expected that the initial team of 18 people will grow substantially in the coming years. The joint venture will have offices in Athy, Co. Kildare, Stradone, Co. Cavan and in the Airport East Business Park, Cork.