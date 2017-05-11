Energy supplier launches fund that promises to cut customers’ bills

Energy supplier Vayu has launched a new fund that it says will allow clients to cut their bills by investing in new equipment.

The company says that its fund will enable customers to invest in equipment, machinery or technology that will make their energy use more efficient, thus saving them money.

Energy efficiency manager Ciaran Gahan said that the fund will provide finance to customers to help them cut their bills.

“ Through the Vayu Energy Fund, we will work with our customers to identify appropriate measures to help reduce their energy cost,” he said.

Vayu supplies natural gas and electricity to industrial customers in Ireland and Britain. These include Iarnród Éireann, Aer Lingus, State airports operator DAA, Tesco and Virgin Media.

Vayu began trading in 2003. In 2016, Spanish group, Gas Natural Fenosa bought the business.