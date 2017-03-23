Energia’s Donegal windfarm starts supplying renewable energy

Energia has put its €145 million south Donegal windfarm into production, providing enough energy to power 50,000 homes.

The facility at Meenadreen, which began construction in 2014, is ireland’s largest windfarm with 38 turbines delivering 95MW.

To date, Energia has invested more than €500 million in wind farms.

“Since 2008 Energia has invested over €350m in developing and constructing new windfarms,” said Peter Baillie, managing director of Energia Renewables. “We are very proud to have delivered this large-scale project and to finally see it start supplying energy to homes and businesses around the island of Ireland.”

Energia Renewables provides 25 per cent of Ireland’s wind power to homes and businesses. The company is part of the Energia Group, owned by Viridian Group, and includes Energia Supply, Energia Renewables and Energia Generation, supplying gas and electricity to Irish homes and businesses.