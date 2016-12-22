EirGrid’s East-West interconnector repaired ahead of schedule

EirGrid’s East-West interconnector, out of action since September, has been repaired two months ahead of schedule, the company has said.

The 500-megawatt link between Ireland and Britain was downed as a result of damage that occurred during routine maintenance at a converter station in Co Meath. The damage was caused to converter station equipment, which has been replaced.

“Following the successful completion of equipment tests, the converter station will be back up and running [on Friday], two months ahead of schedule,” the company said in a statement.

“While the interconnector plays an important role in transferring power to and from the UK, EirGrid can confirm that there have been no issues regarding supply of electricity due to this issue over the past three months.”

Built in 2012, the interconnector is the first electricity interconnector between Ireland and Britain, and has a power output equivalent to a modern large generator.

Market prices

The interconnector imports and exports 500 megawatts of power, enough to supply electricity to 300,000 households, which is determined by market prices and weather conditions.

An Bord Pleanála recently approved EirGrid’s proposed second North-South interconnector, comprising almost 300 above-ground pylons, which will link the existing electricity transmission network of the State in Co Meath with a planned sub-station in Co Tyrone.

The project will allow the Republic and the North to expand green energy production to meet international renewable energy targets..

The possibility of an electricity interconnector that would link Ireland and France is also being examined. The European Commission is funding a €4 million feasibility study into linking the two markets through a long-distance sub-sea cable that would link La Martyre in Brittany with either Great Island in Co Wexford or Knockraha, Co Cork.