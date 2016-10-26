Denis O’Brien’s Actavo wins Scottishpower meter deal

Actavo, the Denis O’Brien-controlled group that installed meters for State utility Irish Water, has struck a five-year deal with Scottishpower.

The Irish group, formerly known as Siteserv, will install 780,000 meters for the energy supplier in homes in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Fife in the country’s central belt.

Actavo said that it would create 230 jobs in Scotland on the back of the contract.

Keith Anderson, Scottishpower chief corporate officer, said that the deal was part of the company’s plan to provide its customers with smart meters by 2020.

Actavo’s network and in-homes division chief executive TJ Malone said that the deal built on an existing relationship between the Irish company and Scottishpower.