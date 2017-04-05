DCC chief executive Tommy Breen to step down in July

DCC chief executive Tommy Breen is stepping down after nine years at the helm of the Dublin-based energy and distribution group.

The company announced this morning that Mr Breen had decided to retire after more than 30 years with the company.

He worked in a variety of roles, overseeing DCC’s evolution from an industrial holdings company to a diversified services company.

Mr Breen had run three of its divisions (fuels, technology and environmental) before taking over as chief executive in 2008.

He will stand down from his position and from the board following the company’s annual general meeting in July.

He will be succeeded by Donal Murphy, who currently heads up DCC Energy, the group’s largest division.

DCC also announced the acquisition of BP’s LPG business in Hong Kong and Macau for about £120 million.

The company said the deal was consistent with DCC Energy’s ambition to build a substantial presence in the LPG market.

“It is also DCC’s first material step in building its business outside of Europe and gives DCC a platform for development in the growing LPG market in Asia, ”the company said.

In a trading update, the company said its trading performance had been in line with expectations.

It said it expects that both operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for the year will be significantly ahead of the prior year and in line with current market consensus.