Circle Oil says production has restarted off Morocco after repair

Irish explorer Circle Oil has said it has completed repairs on a pipeline that carries about 30 per cent of the gas produced at the Sebou field in Morocco.

Production restarted on Thursday after the pipeline was temporarily shut down while the repairs were being carried out.

Circle Oil Maroc has a 75 per cent interest in the Sebou field with Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines owning the remaining stake.

The Cork-based explorer suspended trading on the Alternative Investment Market in London at the end of June after announcing a 54 per cent decline in full-year revenue.

The North Africa and Middle East-focused company is seeking to be discharged from its financial obligations.