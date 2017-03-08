Cairn Energy to spend $6m surveying potential oil well off south west coast

Oil and gas group Cairn Energy will spend $6 million surveying a potential discovery about 170km off the Republic’s south west coast following a deal with rival Europa.

Europa Oil & Gas said on Tuesday that it has agreed to give Cairn subsidiary, Capricorn Ireland, a 70 per cent share in one of its exploration licence areas in the Porcupine Basin, due west of Kerry.

Under the agreement, Capricorn will pay for a $6 million survey of the licence area’s geology to establish if it has exploration potential in return for its 70 per cent stake.

The two companies will base any future exploration of the area on the survey’s results.

Europa believes that the geology of the licence, LO16/19 is similar to that of the Jubilee Field, the lucrative oil find off the coast of Ghana in West Africa operated by Irish company, Tullow Oil.

The company acquired a number of Irish exploration licences from the Government last year.

Cairn Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and development group based in Edinburgh, Scotland, that is active in Africa, Europe and India.

Europa has oil and gas exploration and development projects in Europe, including seven Irish licences.