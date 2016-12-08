Apple links up with China wind firm on power projects

Apple has agreed to cooperate with China’s biggest wind turbine maker Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology on wind power projects.

Goldwind’s wholly-owned wind-farm operating unit Beijing Tianrun New Energy Investment will transfer a 30 per cent stake each in four project companies to Apple, the turbine producer said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday. Financial details weren’t disclosed.

Technology companies are seeking to derive more of their power from renewables, both to give certainty to electricity costs and to enhance their green credentials. Apple wants to power all of its facilities worldwide with 100 per cent clean energy and is working with its suppliers to do the same. Google, the biggest corporate buyer of renewables, on Tuesday said it expects to reach that milestone next year.

Apple plans to build 2 gigawatts of clean energy projects in China, Chinese news portal the Paper reported in January, citing Lisa Jackson, vice president for the environment, policy and social initiatives.

Goldwind and Apple will also seek to collaborate on direct supply and purchase of green power by Apple’s manufacturing partners, according to the statement.

Bloomberg