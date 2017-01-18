60 jobs to be created by new solar-power joint venture

Up to 60 new jobs are to be created in Ireland with the forming of a new joint venture to develop, construct, own and operate a portfolio of solar projects locally.

The joint venture, BNRG Neoen Holdings Limited, is to co-develop a portfolio of 23 projects in the South and East of the country totalling over 200 Megawatts (MW). When constructed, the planned total investment in renewable energy infrastructure is expected to exceed €220 million.

The overall project will employ up to 60 full-time positions in operation and maintenance.

Construction is due to commence in mid-2018 with the final projects to be constructed by 2020. BNRG Renewables, the Irish partner, said the joint venture plans to submit multiple projects for planning over the coming months.

BNRG is based in Dublin, although most of its solar farms are located abroad.

It was founded in 2007 by accountant Neil Holman and environmental scientist David Maguire and has projects under development in a number of countries.The company specialises in developing power plants with zero carbon emissions.

BNRG has previously developed and constructed more than €230 million of Solar PV projects in Europe since 2007, including the completion, in 2016, of a portfolio of more than 20 MW of projects that it owns and operates in the UK. It recently entered the US market, with a pipeline of more than 140 MW at an advanced stage of development in the US.

Neoen, the French partner in the project is an independent power producer that generates electricity from a number of renewable sources, including solar, wind and biomass.

The company develops, finances, builds and operates plants and is active in France, Portugal, Australia, Mexico, Mozambique, Jamaica, Zambia, Jordan and El Salvador. With a current base of 1,000 MW, Neoen is aiming to achieve installed power of more than 3,000 MW by 2020.

“This unique partnership represents a significant investment in renewable energy in Ireland and will be well positioned to deliver first class projects, and real value to the Irish consumer,” David Maguire, director of BNRG Renewables.