Editor’s Choice: 10 business highlights of 2016

1. Early in the year came the revelation of the so-called Panama Papers, following work by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, to which The Irish Times contributes. Colm Keena outlined the extraordinary offshore world of the elite, built around the law firm Mossack Fonseca. http://iti.ms/2i7njJ6

2. During the year there was more light shone on the so-called world of “shadow banking” and Ireland’s involvement. Joe Brennan and Mark Paul delved into the secretive world of special purpose vehicles which have chosen Ireland as home for risky financial assets. http://iti.ms/2ieagTU

3. The weekly business interview is one of the key features of Friday’s Business This Week supplement. One of the best read was by Mark Paul with the man heading Lidl’s expansion in Ireland. http://iti.ms/2ie22vk

4. On Tuesdays, personal finance is in the spotlight and Fiona Reddan’s advice for 20- and 30-year-olds was one of the most read of the year. http://iti.ms/2i7euie

5. In June, the bombshell that was the Brexit vote hit. It took a few months before the real impact started to come into focus. Here Cliff Taylor looks at what the reality might look like for Irish exporters. http://iti.ms/2idWkcL

6. Barry O’Halloran won the “business news story of the year” award in the Smurfit Awards for Business Journalism for his work on the small amounts paid in tax by vulture funds. In this piece he explores the operation of one of the best known, Cerberus. http://iti.ms/2i7uxwF

7. Another award winner this year was Marie Boran, named technology reporter of the year for a feature on how consumers are playing fast and loose with their personal data. When downloading free apps or agreeing terms and conditions on websites, are you really aware of the level of detail you are handing over to often unknown third parties? http://iti.ms/2ie8IJT

ADVERTISEMENT

8. The risks to our online data is increasingly becoming a major issue, as Karlin Lillington frequently highlighted throughout the year. In a recent column she focused on the need for global tech firms to refuse to collaborate with governmental mass surveillance efforts. http://iti.ms/2i7ogBa

9. In a piece which attracted much comment in August, Ciarán Hancock argued in his Bottom Line column that Cork and Limerick should be targeted for development to take some of the pressure off Dublin. With Minister for Planning Simon Coveney again raising the issue of regional development, it remains a topical subject. http://iti.ms/2ie37mS

10. The weekly Business Podcast, hosted by Ciarán Hancock is increasingly popular. The post-budget edition was one of the most popular of the year. http://iti.ms/2i7vjd3