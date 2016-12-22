Wholesale prices dragged lower by declines in printing and pharma

Wholesale prices fell by 0.3 per cent in the 12 months to November on the back of decreases in printing, meat and meat products, and pharmaceuticals.

The Central Statistics Office’s latest gauge of factory gate prices showed prices rose by 0.9 per cent in November.

The most significant monthly changes were increases in computer, electronic and optical products (+1.4 per cent), dairy products (+1.4 per cent) and basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (+1.3 per cent).

Prices in the other manufacturing including medical and dental instruments and supplies category fell by 2 per cent.

Contributing to the annual change were decreases in printing and reproduction of recorded media (-11.5 per cent), meat and meat products (-2.4 per cent) and basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (-1 per cent).

There were also increases in dairy products (+5.9 per cent), other manufacturing including medical and dental instruments and supplies (+4.5 per cent) and computer, electronic and optical products (+1.8 per cent).

In building and construction, prices increased by 1.7 per cent in the year since November 2015.