Which way Trump jumps on corporate tax is central to FDI

Do the big jobs announcements from Indeed, the jobs website and Microsoft suggest that the threat to foreign direct investment from the election of Donald Trump was overplayed? We will all hope that they do, though we will have to wait and see. The risk still is that aspects of the new US president’s policies will hit foreign direct investment in the years ahead. Key decisions will be made in the weeks ahead which will tell a lot.

The big announcements by Indeed and Microsoft were, no doubt, in planning for a prolonged period. It is encouraging that they went ahead, despite the Trump rhetoric encouraging companies to invest at home. It is a reminder that in the normal course of their business, large companies invest in a range of markets for a whole host of reasons – to be close to customers, to access skills and so on. Tax changes by the Trump administration will have an impact – but this normal investment will continue.

Risks

But it would be a mistake to ignore the risks of major policy changes, too. Already it appears that some major investments planned for Ireland are on hold, notably in areas such as pharma where products manufactured here are often sold back in the US.

Goods manufactured overseas and intended for the US market have been a particular target of the rhetoric from the Trump administration. Some recruitments firms also say there is a slowdown in hiring in some areas of the tech sector, despite this week’s announcements.

President Trump has promised to announce shortly details of his plans for corporate taxation.

However these will be subject to lengthy negotiations with the US Congress. Change is likely, but it shape remains unclear. In particular, we await to see whether the muted new Border tax will be introduced.

Up to now, US firms have had a clear financial incentives to invest overseas to service non-US markets. The Border tax would replace this with a financial incentive to invest at home. There is no doubt that this would change at least some decisions on foreign direct investment.

For the next couple of months, all eyes will remain on the what tax policies actually emerge. Rhetoric is one thing, but it is dollars which will drive investment decisions in the years ahead.