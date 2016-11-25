Weekly earnings rise 1.2% to €701.87 in third quarter

Average weekly earnings rose 1.2 per cent to €701.87 in the third quarter, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

For the same three-month period a year earlier earnings totalled €693.57.

The highest average weekly earnings of €1,060.96 were in the information and communication sector, followed by the financial, insurance and real-estate sector at €990.70.

According to CSO, the lowest average weekly earnings were €338.09 in the accommodation and food services sector followed by €464.93 in the arts, entertainment, recreation and other service activities sector.

Average weekly earnings in the private sector rose 1.8 per cent from €630.88 to €642.50 in the year to the end of September. There was a 1 per cent increase in earnings in the public sector, from €907.00 to €915.92 over the same time period.

The data shows average hourly earnings rose 0.2 per cent in the third quarter, increasing to €21.55 from €21.51 a year earlier. Weekly paid hours increased 1.2 per cent to 32.6.

In the five years to the end of September, overall average hourly earnings decreased by 0.2 per cent from €21.60 to €21.55.

The job vacancy rate at the end of the third quarter was 1 per cent, unchanged from a year earlier.