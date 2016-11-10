Weak Irish inflation linked to post-Brexit crash in sterling

Weaker-than-expected Irish inflation numbers have been linked to the Brexit-related crash in sterling.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show consumer prices fell for a fourth straight month in October.

The 0.5 per cent monthly decrease was the second largest this year and came on the back of a 0.4 per cent slide in September. The latest figures gave rise to an annual rate of deflation of 0.3 per cent.

Ireland’s annual inflation rate had hit 0.5 per cent in July - its highest level in three years - but since then it has fallen back into negative territory.

The latest monthly decline was also linked to lower motor insurance premiums and cheaper hotal accommodation.

The figures show the cost of car insurance fell by 8.2 per cent in October, though they were up by 8.5 per cent on annual basis.

Similarly, hotel accommodation prices fell 5.5 per cent in October but were up 9.7 per cent year on year.

The other big changes on a yearly basis were falls in household furnishings (-3.8 per cent), communications (- 2.7 per cent) and clothing and footwear (-2.6 per cent).

“Ireland’s inflation rate is now close to the weakest in the euro area with sterling’s weakness weighing down on import prices,” Davy analyst Conall Mac Coille said.

“ However, this should help Irish consumer spending in 2017, engendering real income gains for consumers,” he said.

Alan McQuaid of Merrion Stockbrokers said: “Despite the booming Irish economy, inflationary pressures as measured by the headline CPI should in our view remain fairly well contained in the immediate future.”

That said, the cost of services like insurance and education are likely to remain elevated, he said.

Mr McQuaid said oil prices would be critical in determining the headline inflation outlook over the next 12 months, “but they remain volatile and hard to predict given the uncertainty over potential Opec output cuts”.

Oil prices steadied on Thursday as markets recovered from their initial shock at US president-elect Donald Trump’s surprise victory, but investors were cautious ahead of a key Opec meeting to decide on production.

The oil market is heavily oversupplied and investors are focusing on a gathering of Opec countries at the end of the month, which may lead to output cuts.