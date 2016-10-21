Wallonia says no breakthrough on EU-Canada trade deal

Belgium’s regional parliament of Wallonia is meeting today amid a deepening impasse over the EU-Canada trade deal which threatens to overshadow the second day of the EU summit in Brussels.

The comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) between the EU and Canada has been under discussion for seven years, but its ratification was thrown into disarray by the rejection of the deal by Belgium’s Walloon parliament last week.

Frantic behind-the-scenes talks took place on Thursday night to try and broker a compromise between the Belgian regional parliament, the Belgian prime minister Charles Michel and the European Commission which would allow Wallonia to sign the deal.

But Wallonia’s president, Paul Magnette told a news conference on Thursday night that there were still concerns over agriculture and an investor court system contained within the deal which critics believe give too much power to investors to sue governments.

While all EU member states have signed off on the provisional application of the agreement, Belgium cannot ratify the agreement without the agreement of all five regional parliaments.

With Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau due to fly to Brussels next week for an EU -Canada summit on Thursday, pressure is on to secure full EU agreement by Monday night at the latest.

Arriving to the EU summit, Mr Michel said that the new proposals had been sent to the Walloon regional government, adding that the “moment of truth was close” for the EU-Canada deal. He added that he hoped a deal could be reached in the coming hours and days.

The controversy has opened up serious questions about the ability of the European Union to strike trade deals with third-party countries, an issue that could also have implications for Britain which hopes to agree a trade compact with the European Union when it leaves the bloc.

The EU-Canada trade deal, which the European Commission says will remove 98 per cent of tariffs on goods sold between the two regions and will open up greater opportunities for business, has been under negotiation for seven years.

The second day of an EU leaders’ summit is expected to be dominated by consideration of the EU’s trade policy, though the discussion is likely to be overshadowed by continuing uncertainty over the EU-Canada deal.

Trade defence instruments

EU leaders will consider so-called trade defence instruments - economic tools that can be used to slap tariffs on imports. The European Commission wants to bolster the bloc’s trade defences by introducing tougher trade measures, but some free-trade countries are dubious about any move towards protectionism. In a communiqué released on the eve of the summit, the Commission said it had already been deploying existing trade defence instruments “to their full force,” but Jean-Claude Juncker said “we have reached the limit of what is feasible under the existing legislation.”

In particular, the Commission is looking to alter the existing “lesser duty rule” which caps the anti-dumping duties the EU can put on imports.

The troubles of the EU steel industry are informing the debate. Ahead of the summit more than 50 European steel companies wrote to the Commission, urging Brussels to toughen its trade measures, particularly against China which has been accused of flooding the market with cheap steel. The prospect that China will gain ‘market economy status’ in December under WTO rules which would reduce further barriers with the EU is also increasing pressure on Brussels to act.

Today’s discussion is also taking place against a wider background of public opposition to free trade. The issue, which has surfaced during the US presidential campaign, has made agreement on the EU-US trade deal known as the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) less likely. EU officials have conceded that an agreement is unlikely before the end of Barack Obama’s tenure as US president.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s discussions, a senior EU official said that, while trade brings benefits to citizens, it was important to communicate this to the public and ensure that European interests are also protected. “The solution is to regain the trust of European citizens but we also need to protect, defend legitimate European interests against unfair practices.”