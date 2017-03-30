US tax plan could kill off ‘leprechaun’ in Irish economics

The introduction of a so-called “border adjustment tax” in the US could kill off the leprechaun in Irish economics but it is unlikely to dampen real economic activity, according to UCD economist Karl Whelan.

However, he said Trump’s tax plan, which is ostensibly designed to reduce the off-shoring of profits, may curtail the practice of contract manufacturing, which has been distorting Ireland’s headline growth number for several years.

Prof Whelan was speaking at a conference on fiscal risk hosted by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

Contract manufacturing is a popular type of outsourcing used by multinationals, including Apple, whose Irish subsidiary hires third parties in China to produce and assemble computers.

Because the output is still recorded as Irish exports, it inflates gross domestic product (GDP) without adding to employment. It was a major factor in the 26 per cent jump in Irish GDP in 2015, dubbed “leprechaun economics” by US economist Paul Krugman.

Risk factor

Prof Whelan said he did not view tax reform in the US as a major risk factor for Ireland as US multinationals needed to be based here for access to the EU and it was questionable whether the current administration had the competency to get it through Congress.

“However, it could be a threat to Irish leprechaun economics GDP,” he said.

“ If all the computers that Apple is contract manufacturing in China were to be made in Ohio, Irish GDP would collapse and nobody would really notice,” he said.

Prof Whelan said GDP had almost become irrelevant as a measure of economic activity because of distortions such as contract manufacturing.

On the wider risks to the Irish economy, he said the sustainability of Ireland’s debt, often touted as a major risk factor, was far more comfortable that many would have predicted just a few years ago because so much of it was “locked in at low rates”.

Nontheless, he said the international outlook was very uncertain with Brexit highlighted as the chief threat.

“Given the risks, the Government should probably be charting a path towards a sustained period of budget surpluses,” he said.

Also speaking at the event was chief economist with the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) Rossa White, who highlighted how ownership in the property market had changed since the crash with the influx of foreign investors.

“Ireland now had a property market that was not domestically owned anymore,” he said. The upside to this was that it would be better insulated from the type of crash that undid the economy in 2008.

Mr White pinpointed the concentration of corporation tax revenue around a handful of firms in one or two sectors as a serious risk to Government finances.