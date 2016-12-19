Upbeat German business morale signals fourth quarter rebound
Morale hits its highest level since February 2014 supporting expectations that Europe’s largest economy will rebound in Q4
People walk through the Mall of Berlin. German business morale rose in December, a survey showed on Monday, hitting its highest level since February 2014 and supporting expectations that Europe’s largest economy will rebound in the fourth quarter. (Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters)
German business morale rose in December, a survey showed on Monday, hitting its highest level since February 2014 and supporting expectations that Europe’s largest economy will rebound in the fourth quarter.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 111.0 after from 110.4 in November. The December reading compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a value of 110.7.
“The German economy is making a strong finish to the year,” Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement. He added that both the manufacturing and wholesaling indices rose and manufacturers were planning to ramp up production in the months ahead.