Unemployment remains unchanged at 8.3%

Unemployment was unchanged at 8.3 per cent in August, according to the latest official figures.

The State’s headline rate of unemployment was recently revised up from 7.8 per cent to 8.3 per cent to take account of changes to the labour force.

Nonetheles, the August figures show the number of workers classified as unemployed fell by 1,700 to 181,600 on a monthly basis.

This equated to an annual decrease of 15,400 or 0.8 per cent.

The figures also showed that youth unemployment stood at 17.1 per cent. At the height of the financial crisis in 2012, the jobless rate among 15-24 year olds in the Republic reached 31.3 per cent.

A breakdown of the numbers shows the unemployment for men was 9.5 per cent in August, down from 10.6 per cent a year, while the jobless rate for women was 6.8 per cent, down from 7.4 per cent 12 months ago.

The seasonally adjusted number of males unemployed in August was 113,600, a decrease of 600 on the previous month.

The seasonally adjusted number of females unemployed was 68,000, a decrease of 1,100 when compared to July.