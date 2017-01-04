Unemployment rate falls to a new post-crash low of 7.2%

The Republic’s unemployment rate fell to a new post-crash low of 7.2 per cent in December, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

This compares with a rate of 7.3 per cent in November and 8.9 per cent for December 2015.

The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed was 157,700 last month, down from 160,500 when compared to the preceding month figure and a decrease of 35,500 when compared to December 2015.

The number of men unemployed fell to 8.1 per cent in December, down from 8.4 per cent in November and from 10.6 per cent fro the same month a year earlier. Overall, there were 97,1000 men unemployed last month, a decrease of 2,7000 compared to November.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for females in December was 6.1 per cent, unchanged from November but down from 6.9 per cent for the same month in 2015.The number of women unemployed totalled 60,600, down 100 from the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate fell to 14.5 per cent in December 2016, from 15.4 per cent in November.