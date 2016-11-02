Unemployment hits another post-crash low of 7.7%

Ireland’s unemployment rate fell to another post-crash low of 7.7 per cent last month.

The latest official figures show the number of workers classified as unemployed in October was 168,800, equating to an annual decrease of 29,000 or 1.5 per cent.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate for males was 9 per cent last month, while the rate for females was 6.2 per cent.

The State’s youth unemployment rate was 15.1 per cent in September, down from the 15.9 per cent recorded the previous month.

Although emigration has played a significant role in keeping unemployment down since the financial crisis, labour market conditions have improved in tandem with economic recovery.

“On the month, unemployment fell by 4,400 following a 7,200 decrease in September,” Davy analyst David McNamara said.

“These large declines suggest that the recovery in the labour market accelerated over the autumn period, but we would caveat that the data have been revised considerably in recent quarters when the full quarterly national household survey has been released,” he added.

Mr McNamara said recent surveys suggest that jobs growth has continued at a solid, if slowing, pace.

The impact of Brexit and currency movements could, however, hit sectors exposed to trade with the UK, he said.

Merrion economist Alan McQuaid noted that employment rose in 12 of the 14 economic sectors on an annual basis and fell in the other two in the quarter. The greatest rates of increase were posted in the administrative and support service activities (+9.9 per cent or 6,300) and construction (+8.7 per cent or 10,900) sector.

Mr McQuaid also warned the outlook from next year on is more uncertain in light of Brexit while increased labour market participation will also impact on the overall numbers.